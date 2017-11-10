The Landing of the Euro in Hungary

BBJ

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, GKI economic research institute will hold a business conference on November 22 in Budapest Congress Center. The main topic will be the extension of the euro area, a subject of discussions both in the EU and Hungary.

The views of Hungarian analysts, economic actors and politicians differ on when and under which conditions it would be appropriate for Hungary to join the euro.

The opening presentation of the conference will be held by János Lázár, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office followed by András Vértes, chairman of GKI. After that Zsolt Darvas, senior research fellow at Bruegel Institute (Brussels), György Surányi, former Governor of the National Bank of Hungary, and István Pál Székely, director of the Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs of the European Commission will deliver presentations followed by a business roundtable discussion.

In the closing session, representatives of political parties will participate in a roundtable conversation. After the end of the conference at about 18:00, a reception will take place.

The working language of the conference will be Hungarian. Detailed information and registration is available on the GKI website.