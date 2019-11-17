T-Systems Hungary Symposium approaching

BBJ

Technology, innovation and new types of cooperation are in the focus of the eighth edition of T-Systems Hungary Symposium, held on November 26 in Budapest, organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

The plenary sessions, sections, panel discussions, and a unique exhibition space will demonstrate one of the most current questions: how can the economy and society keep up with the changes in technology, or even drive the development.

The event will be held at the Budapest Congress Center (1124 Budapest, Jagelló utca 1-3.).

Showcasing the largest possible portfolio of info-communication, around 2,000 invited guests will represent a wide industrial spectrum impacted by digitalization.

In the plenary program, besides managers from Deutsche Telekom, Magyar Telekom and T-Systems Hungary, presenters will include international motivational speakers, government decision-makers and international managers of large companies.

This year, T-Systems, alongside their partners and customers, will be presenting the newest trends in the fields of finance, IT security, innovation, artificial intelligence, smart city and smart state solutions, data analysis and cloud-based services, through presentations, professional discussions and a unique, interactive demonstration, Future Space.

The program this year will include an exclusive panel discussion, where known sportsmen, public figures, HR experts and businessmen will widen guestsʼ knowledge of the impact of digitalization and the solutions expected from ICT companies.

Further information is available on the event website.