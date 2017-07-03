Sziget offers discount long-weekend tickets

BBJ

The Hungarian Tourism Agency and Sziget Cultural Management are introducing a new ticket type for the internationally known Sziget Festival for those who would love to have a three-day weekend getaway in the city of Budapest while getting a taste of the festival, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Sziget Festival - or The Island of Freedom, as it also styles itself - takes place this year from August 9 to 16 on Óbuda Island in the heart of the Hungarian capital.

Vibrant Budapest has become one of the most popular tourist destinations today, the press release notes.

“The city has an amazing energy paired with great gastronomy and a wide range of programs day and night! Visitors can immerse themselves in history and culture, while visiting one of the hundreds-of-years-old Turkish baths, unique ruin bars, or just staring at the exceptional architecture the city has to offer,” Sziget organizers point out.

The long-weekend tickets of #hellohungary are available for either Thursday-Friday-Saturday or Friday-Saturday-Sunday with a EUR 25 discount, compared to the price of a regular three-day ticket.