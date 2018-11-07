Symposium to examine challenges in personalized medicine

Bence Gaál

The 2018 Semmelweis Symposium, entitled "The new challenges of personalized medicine: from prenatal tests to targeted tumor therapy," will be held on November 8-9 at the Basic Medical Science Center, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The 1st Department of Internal Medicine is the main organizer of this yearʼs program.

"The molecular biology enabling personalized medicine has gone through incredible development over the past decade, which opens up new perspectives for healing numerous diseases," according to Dr. Péter Lakatos, professor and president of the symposium.

The eventʼs lectures will include topics such as the treatment of diabetes with stem cells, new methods available for early detection of endocrine tumors, and how genetics help diagnose ever-increasing thyroid cancer.

Lectures on the most up-to-date facilities available for the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer and solid tumors will also be held.

The event runs on Thursday and Friday, November 8-9, at Semmelweis University, Basic Science Center (1094 Budapest, Tűzoltó utca 37-43). Further information is available at the Semmelweisʼ website.