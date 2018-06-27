Swisscham summer networking reception

Bence Gaál

The Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce is to hold a summer networking reception at Czakó Kert (1016 Budapest, Czakó u. 15.) next Tuesday (July 3).

The event will run from 5 p.m. Participation is free for Swisscham Hungary members, and HUF 10,000 for non-members. Registration is open until tomorrow (June 28), at the swisscham.hu website.

(Source: Swisscham)