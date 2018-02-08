Swisscham goes skating in City Park

BBJ

Swisscham Hungary, the Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, is holding a family event with what it calls a "casual, carnival atmosphere, combined with skating" at the City Park Ice Rink (Olof Palme sétány 5, District 14) in Városliget on February 15.

Photo: László Szirtesi / Shutterstock.com

The skating starts at 5.30 p.m., and is followed at 6.30 p.m. by a reception in the rinkʼs main hall, where there will also be a charity raffle, according to a Swisscham press release.

Tickets cost HUF 17,000/person for members, or HUF 22,000/person for non-members. The entrance fee for the skating rink is an additional HUF 2,500/person, with skate rental HUF 2,200/person.

Those interested in attending should register with Swisscham by no later than noon on February 12.

