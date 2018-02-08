Swisscham goes skating in City Park

Swisscham Hungary, the Swiss-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce, is holding a family event with what it calls a "casual, carnival atmosphere, combined with skating" at the City Park Ice Rink (Olof Palme sétány 5, District 14) in Városliget on February 15.
The skating starts at 5.30 p.m., and is followed at 6.30 p.m. by a reception in the rinkʼs main hall, where there will also be a charity raffle, according to a Swisscham press release.
Tickets cost HUF 17,000/person for members, or HUF 22,000/person for non-members. The entrance fee for the skating rink is an additional HUF 2,500/person, with skate rental HUF 2,200/person.
Those interested in attending should register with Swisscham by no later than noon on February 12.