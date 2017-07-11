Substitute Thirsters exhibition at Ludwig

BBJ

The Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art is launching the second part of an exhibition dedicated to Hejettes Szomlyazók, an initially underground arts collective whose name loosely translates as the Substitute Thirsters.

On public view from Friday (July 14) until September 10, “Sparse Alkali Flats (1987-1992)” runs alongside “Budburst | The early period of the Substitute Thirsters (1984–1987),” which opened on May 30 and runs until September 3.

The official opening on Thursday at 6 p.m. will feature speeches by Julia Fabényi, director of the Ludwig Museum, and by artists Kokó & Laca. The exhibiting artists will also be present.

According to the Ludwig’s website for the exhibition, the Substitute Thirsters “began as an underground formation and by the end they had become an officially accepted group. Their singularity lies precisely in this paradox career; the group gained official recognition at a time when officiality was disintegrating […]. Their career accurately illustrates the disintegration of an old regime and the consolidation of a new one.”