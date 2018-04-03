Star chef Massimo Bottura comes to Brain Bar festival

BBJ

Charitable chef and culinary mastermind Massimo Bottura is one of the highlights of this year’s Brain Bar festival held between June 1-2 on Corvinus University Campus, Budapest.

Massimo Bottura (credits: Paolo Terzi)



The star chef, who revolutionized Italian gastronomy, is widely known not only among foodies: his nonprofit organization, Food for Soul founded with his wife Lara Gilmore, fights against hunger, social exclusion and food waste.

The three Michelin-starred chef of Osteria Francescana in Modena had the idea of opening a very special soup kitchen at Expo Milano 2015 that would feed the poor and homeless of Milan with meals prepared from the waste food of the Expo. A year later, during the Olympic Games in Rio, he did the same. It grew into a mission: there are now several community kitchens, or Refettorios, around the world where cooks use the recipes of Bottura and other famous chefs and work with ingredients that would otherwise be thrown out.

According to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal, this year’s Brain Bar lineup also features Google’s Vice President Jacqueline Fuller, the Oscar-nominated producer of Hollywood blockbusters Nathan Crowley, and America sci-fi writer Ted Chiang.

The full speakers list and agenda is available on the Brain Bar website.