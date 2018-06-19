St. Martin 25th anniversary concert in Aggtelek

Bence Gaál

Popular Hungarian easy listening instrumentalist St. Martin will celebrate his 25th anniversary by giving two concerts on July 21 in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Baradla Cave in Aggtelek (235 km northeast of Budapest, close to the border with Slovakia).

St. Martin in the Aggtelek cave system at a jubilee concert in 2012 (photo by Anikó Csernus).

The multi-instrumentalist, perhaps best known for the saxophone, will be joined by his own orchestra, his son, accordion virtuoso Tamás Kéméndi, special guest singer Adrien Szekeres, and the Szolnok Symphony Orchestra.

The two concerts among the karst formations will be held at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 21. Concert-goers are strongly recommended to wear warm clothes and appropriate footwear, as the temperature inside the cave tends to be around 10 °C.

Tickets are available for purchase for HUF 4,900 before July 1, and for HUF 5,900 thereafter on www.jegy.hu, and through InterTicket’s nationwide network. Further information is available here.