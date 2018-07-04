SOJA reggae band to perform on A38 in Budapest

BBJ

Popular American reggae band SOJA will perform in Budapest on the A38 boat on Wednesday, July 11. Hungarians are already familiar with the band, as they performed previously at the giant summer Sziget Festival.

Two decades ago, SOJA began as a group of high school friends in a Washington D.C. area basement teaching each other to be musicians and play roots reggae music, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. Today, the two-time Grammy-nominated eight-piece band, with over 7 million online followers and over 300 million Youtube views, headlines concerts all over the world for their huge fan base, it adds.

Averaging around 120 shows a year for the last decade, SOJA has toured with acts including Dave Matthews Band, 311 and Incubus, and appeared at major festivals in the U.S., Germany, Poland, Argentina and Hungary.

In Budapest, SOJA will be joined by special guest Sena Dagadu, vocalist for local reggae-rock outfit Irie Maffia.

Links to ticket purchase options are available here.