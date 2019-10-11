Shortlist for BBJ Expat CEO of the Year announced

BBJ

The shortlist of candidates for next yearʼs BBJ Expat CEO of the Year Award is finally here, with three outstanding business leaders nominated for the recognition.

The BBJ Expat CEO of the Year Gala is one of the most prestigious annual business events in Hungary. On that evening, the BBJ Expat CEO of the Year Award is presented to a company head chosen from among a pool of what amounts to several hundred expat leaders. The Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency’s HIPA Local Partnership Award is also handed over during the gala.

In receiving the Expat CEO of the Year Award, the chosen CEO is recognized as the most successful foreign business leader in Hungary over the past year. Success here means that he or she contributes at an exceptional level to the economic development of Hungary, and shows a great example to his or her employees within their Hungarian organization, and also their peers within the expat community. The award has been granted every year since 2015.

The following outstanding leaders have been nominated by an independent expert jury for the BBJ Expat CEO of the Year Award in 2020:

Melanie Seymour, head of BlackRock Budapest, BlackRock

Charles Wassen, general manager and country operations lead, DANA Hungary Ltd.

Romke Noordhuis, lead country manager, lead controller and general accounting process manager, ExxonMobil Global Business Center Hungary.

For further information about the gala, visit expatceogala.com.