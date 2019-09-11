Semmelweis University celebrates 250th anniversary

BBJ

Marking the 250th anniversary of Semmelweis University, the Budapest medical school will organize various programs from September 2019, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo: Semmelweis.hu.

The series of free, public health-oriented healthcare events, dubbed “Semmelweis Health Days,” will include interactive programs, screenings, demonstrations and lectures on health. The events will run until June 2020.

As part of the series, an international scientific forum entitled “Semmelweis Symposium: Translational Medicine from Single Molecules to the Cardiovascular System” will be held November 4-7, with a special emphasis on cardiovascular diseases, their therapy and prevention. Topics will be discussed by internationally renowned scientists and health professionals in the form of various oral presentations and poster sessions, the press release says.