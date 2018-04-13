Save the date: BCCH annual meeting

remember me
The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary will hold its annual meeting on May 22 at the Radisson Blu Béke Hotel, with reports on the previous year by BCCH chairman Vazul Tóth, treasurer Árpád Balázs and head of the British Business Center Oliver Strommer.
British Ambassador Iain Lindsay will also address the meeting as honorary chairman of the chamber. The full program of the event will be announced shortly.
