Santa Claus days at the Children’s Railway

Santa Claus and Christmas elves await passengers on Budapest’s famous Children’s Railway on December 6, 7 and 8, according to the Facebook site of the railway.
Alongside seasonal fun on the train, a bag full of gifts will also greet visitors. The trains depart from Hűvösvölgy station, passing through one of the most beautiful and green districts of the city.
Tickets should be purchased in advance at the website of gyermekvasut.hu (also available in English). They cost HUF 2,000-2,500.
