S/ALON BUDAPEST Interior Design Fair 2019

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

International design premieres, trends coming to life and contemporary visions await you at the most exciting event of this fall! On September 20-22, 2019, the Budapest Arena will be filled with endless inspiration and leading brands from the wonderful world of interior design.

Whether you’re about to build or renovate your own home, looking for specific design ideas and solutions, or simply yearning for an unforgettable experience, S/ALON BUDAPEST 2019 is the perfect place for you!

Star designer Marc Ange is in Hungary for the first time

Come to S/ALON BUDAPEST and, for the first time in Hungary, experience Marc’s magical design pieces that combine Italian Romanticism with a touch of French Surrealism and the dashing world of the Californian dream!

Extraordinary installations bring eight design styles to life

Find your inspiration in the clean Warm North, playful Memphis, harmonic Wabi-sabi, natural Biophilia, elegant Feminine, splendid Charmeur, raw Industrial and dreamlike Globetrotter installations for transforming your environment!

The Essence of Maximalism designer competition 2019

Twelve designers will have the opportunity to realize their visions as standalone interiors in the spirit of Maximalism, sponsored by the organizers of the event.

