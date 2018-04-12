Romanian economic conference on April 16

Ilo Andrianjaka

A conference entitled “Romanian economy – an outlook” will be staged by the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) at its offices at Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest 1016, on Monday, April 16, from 3 p.m, according to a press release.

The event, which will be in English, will feature a keynote speech by Dr. Andrei Radulescu, director of macroeconomic research at Banca Transilvania (Romania), entitled “Romania in the single market: opportunities for growth and regional cooperation.”

This will be followed by a round table discussion featuring Radulescu, assistant lecturer Gábor Miklós from Corvinus University of Budapest, and Péter Goreczky, senior analyst at KKI.

The event is public, but prior registration is required by tomorrow (April 13) via this web link.