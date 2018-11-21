ʼRight to Protestʼ report launch

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Civil Liberties Union and the International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations are to launch their report "Defending Dissent - Towards State Practices that Protect and Promote the Rights to Protest", according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will take place on November 29, at L’Office Cloud event space (1061 Budapest, Paulay Ede u. 55.). The language of the event is English, with Hungarian interpretation provided. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

The speakers include INCLO’s co-chair and executive director of HCLU Stefánia Kapronczay , Jennifer Turner (ACLU), Karim Medhat Ennarah (Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, EIPR), and Szabolcs Hegyi (HCLU). The discussion will be moderated by Dalma Dojcsák (HCLU).

For further information, contact Szabolcs Hegyi on +36/30 484-6512.