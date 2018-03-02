Pussy Riot group to perform in Budapest

BBJ

Russian feminist punk-rock band and activist group Pussy Riot is bringing its latest project to the Main Hall of Akvárium Klub on March 12, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

The group, known for its sudden performances at unusual venues, was formed in March 2011 and seeks to highlight social issues with its guerilla events. Its musical performances quickly spread throughout the worldwide web.

The group gained global notoriety when it staged a performance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012, which was condemned as sacrilegious by the Orthodox clergy and eventually stopped by church security officials. Three members of the group were sentenced to prison for “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred”.

In 2016, Maria Alyokhina, one of those imprissoned, and musical producer Alexander Cheparukhin launched a new project, Pussy Riot Theater, based on Alyokhina’s book "Riot Days". The group is bringing the performance to Erzsébet tér, Budapest.

Four members will appear on stage, two men and two women: Maria Alyokhina, Kyril Masheka and the AWOTT (Asian women on the telephone) duo, Nastya and Max. More information and tickets are available on the Akvárium website.