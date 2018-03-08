Public debate: Re-Energizing Europe

BBJ

Think tank Political Capital and the King Baudouin Foundation are organizing a public debate on the afternoon of Friday, March 9, entitled "Re-Energizing Europe: A Reform Package for the EU27," the aim of which is to debate the institutional future of the European Union and the role of Hungary.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. at the ARCadia Hotel Budapest, and is in English and Hungarian, with continuous interpretation between the two.

The event includes speeches by Janis A. Emmanouilidis, director of studies at the European Policy Center ("How to Re-Energize Europe? A Win-Win Package Deal for the EU27"), and Péter Krekó, director of Political Capital ("What is at Stake for Hungary?").

These will be followed by a round table discussion on "What Economic and Political Factors can Shape the Debate of the Institutional Future of the EU and the Eurozone?" This will feature Krisztina Arató, professor at the Faculty of Law of Eötvös Loránd University; Péter Balázs, director of the Center for European Neighborhood Studies; Zoltán Gyévai, editor-in chief, BruxInfo; and Jávor Benedek, of Hungarian green party Párbeszéd, moderated by Edit Zgut of Political Capital.