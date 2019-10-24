Presentation on Visegrád and Western Balkan reconciliation

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI), in cooperation with the Europeum Institute for European Policy, will organize a presentation of case studies on the reconciliation processes in the Visegrád and Western Balkan countries on October 30 at 2 p.m.

The case studies have been prepared as part of the project entitled “From Warsaw to Tirana: Overcoming the Past Together,” according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The project is supported financially by the International Visegrad Fund.

The event will be held at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest 1016). The conference is public but prior registration is required here.