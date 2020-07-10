Power of Live Events to hold large-scale live event next month

BBJ

The Power of Live Events community, which started a global social media campaign in May with the aim of maintaining the demand for live events by members of the tourism and events industry, will hold a live event to contribute to the revival of tourism, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will aim at demonstrating that Hungary is a safe destination and is full of experiences.

Organizers say that they are confident that after a long break it will be possible to get together and celebrate safely, so they started working on a large-scale live event to demonstrate the strength and significance of the sector.

With the widespread participation of the industry, the iconic buildings and venues of Budapest will be lit up in blue and white beams will hit the sky from these locations at a minute after midnight on August 15. The date was chosen as organizing and attending mass events will once again be allowed starting from August 15.

The organizers are encouraging partners to join, get actively involved in the project, and spread the word among fellow industry professionals to make a powerful impact.

A kick-off meeting will be held on July 15 in Danubius Hotel Helia where participants can get familiar with the project and the initiating companies.

Application for the kick-off meeting is available here.

The Power of Live Events community now has more than 160 participants from 25 countries.