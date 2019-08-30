Organized Hungarian language courses for expats

Founded by German expat Mechthild von Knobelsdorff in 2018, Hungarian For Expats offers organized classes for those foreigners living here who decide to learn Hungarian, hungarianforexpats.com says.

With the help of experienced Hungarian teachers, the classes are tailored to the expats’ needs. The school offers childcare for some some of the classes. The six-week courses follow an initial free-of-charge introductory session as of September 9.

The courses are focused on communication rathe than grammar.

The classes include real life situations, such as buying an apple in a fruit shop or ordering a coffee, according to hungarianforexpats.com.