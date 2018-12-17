New sales & marketing director at Kempinski Hotel Corvinus

Bence Gaál

Alexandra Schmidt has been appointed the new director of sales and marketing at Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Schmidt began her career at Kempinski in 2005, as a conference and banqueting sales coordinator in Budapest. Five years later, she joined the Kempinski Gozo team as director of sales. She held the position for three years, leading her team to achieve outstanding hotel revenue results, as well as successfully managing marketing projects of the hotel.

Schmidt returned to Budapest in 2013 as director of sales, responsible for managing the sales teams, and became an established sales and marketing expert known as an inspiring leader.

"In her new position and with her deep knowledge of the Hungarian market, the global market trends and sales conversion strategies, she will be a key player in achieving our sales goals, working closely with the marketing team to consistently deliver beautiful performances," the press release says.

A Hungarian national, Schmidt is fluent in Hungarian, German and English, and has basic knowledge in French. She graduated from the University of West Hungary with a Masterʼs in Economics and Marketing.