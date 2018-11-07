‘New Career in Hungary’ online job day in November

Bence Gaál

The EURES network, an EU agency set up to facilitate employment mobility among the member states, has announced an event entitled "New Career in Hungary," aiming to connect job seekers from Hungary, neighboring and other EU/EEA countries with Hungarian firms looking for qualified employees.

The online event will take place on November 20, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The event is described as ideal for people looking for a job in the service industry (shared service providers, call centers), IT and communications, financial services and administration, construction, engineering and the automotive industry, manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, the healthcare sector, and the pharmaceutical and chemical industries.

Job seekers not only seeking employment, but ready to live and work in Hungary, may get in touch with potential employers, apply for positions, and even participate in recruitment interviews, the eventʼs official website says.

Employers will have opportunities to find candidates for their open positions, from publishing information on recruitment needs to delivering live-streamed company presentations, offering interview facilities, and accessing personalized advice on recruiting and employment.

Further information and registration is available on this website.