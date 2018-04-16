NATO’s eastern challenges

BBJ

Budapest’s Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) is hosting an event on May 8 called “Strategic challenges on NATO’s Eastern Flank” with Lt. Gen. Frederick Ben Hodges (U.S. Army, retired), Pershing Chair in Strategic Studies at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), Washington DC, USA, and a former commanding general of U.S. Army Europe.

Part of the evening will feature a discussion with Hodges and Maj. Gen. Ferenc Kalmár (Hungarian Defense Forces, retired) of the Ministry of Defense, moderated by Márton Ugrósdy, KKI’s deputy director for strategy.

The English language event will be held at the KKI offices (Bérc utca 13-15) at 3:30 p.m. and is public, but registration is required by May 4 via the kki.hu website.