MotoSocial season opener Wednesday

The international monthly motorcyclists’ community event known as "#themotosocial" will have its season opening event in Budapest on Wednesday, May 29, at Blitz.Konyha on Madách Imre út in District 7, according to the Facebook site of the event.
Everyone is invited, with or without a bike. Visitors are welcome to grab a coffee and hang out with the organizers.
No prior booking is necessary, and guests are only required "to bring good vibes," the organizers say. The #themotosocial is a friendly community mostly about people; motorcycles simply provide a common thread, they add. Further information is available here.
Senior Advisor, Partner, LeitnerLeitner
