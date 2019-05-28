MotoSocial season opener tomorrow

BBJ

The international monthly motorcyslists’ community event known as "#themotosocial" will have its season opening event in Budapest tomorrow at Blitz.Konyha on Madách Imre út in District VII, according to the Facebook site of the event.

Everyone is invited, with or without a bike. Visitors are welcome to grab a coffee and hang out with the organizers.

No prior booking is necessary, guests are only required "to bring good vibes", the organizers say. #themotosocial is a friendly community mostly about the people. Motorcycles simply provide a common thread, the organizers say. Further information is available here.