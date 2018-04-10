Your cart

Middle East and North Africa conference

 BBJ
 Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 09:15

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) and the Istituto Affari Internazionali, in cooperation with the Barcelona Center for International Affairs and the Corvinus University of Budapest, are staging a conference called "Orders and Disorders in the Middle East and North Africa" on April 18 at the university (1093 Budapest, Fővám tér 8).

 The event starts at 3 p.m. and features two main session: “The MENA region from the inside out: transformation of the state, the societies and the regional order”, followed, after a coffee break, by “The MENA region from the outside in: Changing role of external actors shaping the Middle East”. 

The conference will be held in English; it has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program. It is public, but prior registration is required by April 17 on the kki.hu website.

 

 


