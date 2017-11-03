Magic Lamp Charity Evening

Robin Marshall

The Magic Lamp Foundation (Csodalámpa Alapítvány), which has been granting wishes for kids with life-threatening illnesses for the past 14 years, is organizing a fund-raising charity dinner evening on November 27 at the Hilton Budapest, up in the Castle District.

Zorán – one of the most famous Hungarian rock singers, who has already helped the foundation grant a wish for a child – and several other artists will perform, with more music to be provided by Kata Csondor and the Soul Family. The host of the evening will be the film director and producer Gábor Herendi.

The organizers say all the proceeds from the event will serve the mission of the foundation: to provide emotional and psychological support to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Csodalámpa grants about 300 wishes a year, aiming to “enrich the human experience” of the children and their families “with hope, strength, and joy”. Reports on all of the 3,200 dreams fulfilled thus far over the years can be found on the charity’s website: csodalampa.hu.

Tickets cost HUF 19,000 per person, although tables for 10 are also available. “Additional donations are welcome to make even more wishes come true, and bring even more joy to sick children,” the organizers say.

Space is limited, as there are only 300 tickets available for the evening, but you can reserve your place by registering here.