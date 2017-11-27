‘Loving Vincent’ Pre-Premier

Robin Marshall

Dutcham and the Polish Institute in Budapest are presenting an exclusive pre-premiere screening of “Loving Vincent”, which has been dubbed as the worldʼs first fully painted animated feature film, tonight (November 27) at the Uránia Film Theater.

The screening is made in association with Digital Cinema International, the Hungarian distribution partner of the film, and LOT Polish Airlines as well as the British, Bulgarian Canadian, French, German, Swedish and Swiss chambers of commerce, the Belgium Business Club and the Embassy of Denmark.

It comes three weeks before the official premier in Hungary. The movie tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh’s life and his mysterious and tragic death in a way it has never been used before; every one of the 65,000 frames of “Loving Vincent” is a hand-painted oil-painting.

Registration at the Uránia (1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 21) and welcome reception starts at 6 p.m., with a dance performance at 6:50 p.m. by the Ziggurat Project from the play “Vincent és Theo”, featuring a live painting performance by Attila Gyulai. The film itself starts at 7 p.m., and is in English with Hungarian subtitles. You can register at: dutcham.hu/events/registration.