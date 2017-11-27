‘Loving Vincent’ painted animation to pre-première in city

Robin Marshall

The Netherlands-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (Dutcham) and the Polish Institute in Budapest are presenting an exclusive pre-première screening of “Loving Vincent,” which has been dubbed the worldʼs first fully painted animated feature film, tonight (November 27) at the Uránia National Film Theater.

The screening is being made possible in association with Digital Cinema International, the Hungarian distribution partner of the film, and LOT Polish Airlines, as well as the British, Bulgarian, Canadian, French, German, Swedish and Swiss chambers of commerce, the Belgian Business Club and the Embassy of Denmark.

The sneak preview comes three weeks before the official première in Hungary. The movie tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh’s life and his mysterious and tragic death in a way that has never been used before; every one of the 65,000 frames of “Loving Vincent” is a hand-painted oil painting.

Registration at the Uránia (1088 Budapest, Rákóczi út 21) and the welcome reception starts at 6 p.m., with a dance performance at 6.50 p.m. by the Ziggurat Project from the play “Vincent és Theo,” featuring a live painting performance by Attila Gyulai. The film itself starts at 7 p.m., and is in English with Hungarian subtitles. You can register at dutcham.hu/events/registration.