Live cricket streaming coming to Hungary

Bence Gaál

The next event of the European Cricket Series (ECS), held in Hungary on the weekend of August 22-23 will be filmed and streamed live over Facebook and Youtube, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by HCA

Organized by the Hungarian Cricket Association (HCA), in partnership with the European Cricket League (ECL), the domestic four-team event, featuring Hungarian cricket clubs Royal Tigers CC, Baggy Blues CC, Cobras CC and Dunabogdány CC (DCC), will be held at the GB Oval dedicated cricket ground in Sződliget (25km north of Budapest).

The event will consist of fast-paced matches of 10 overs per side (T10), and will culminate in a final on Sunday afternoon to crown the inaugural Hungarian ECS T10 Champions.

Entrance to the ground will be free for spectators.



"We are very excited about the partnership with ECL," says Márton Kis, chairman of the HCA board. "They have already held many successful competitions across Europe this summer and I really hope the event on August 22-23 will increase the profile of the sport in Hungary and encourage more participation."

Cricket is followed by more 2 billion people globally and the ECS events have attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers on Youtube, according to the press release.

Organized league cricket has taken place in Hungary since 2007, and in 2012 the HCA achieved Affiliate Status with the International Cricket Council (ICC).