Liszt Academy to host Talent Day on March 11

BBJ

More than a series of concerts: this is how the Liszt Academy, widely known as the Zeneakadémia, summarizes its Talent Day scheduled for March 11 in Budapest. Music enthusiasts will find violin, piano and singing master classes, electronic music and choral music.

The aim of Talent Day is to give an inside view of how classes are conducted at the Liszt Academy and Bartók Béla Music High School. Programs will start on March 11 at 11 a.m. and end at 9 p.m., and will include round table talks, public master classes and a contemporary music project.

All-day tickets are available, which are valid for all programs at Talent Day. Evening programs will feature concerts held by students at the Liszt Academy and Bartók Béla Music High School. The full program and online tickets are available on the Talent Day website (in Hungarian).