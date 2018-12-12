Liszt Academy presents Karita Mattila

BBJ

Finnish opera singer Karita Mattila (born in 1960), will perform together with the the Hungarian National Philharmonic tomorrow at the Liszt Academy (Zeneakadémia), the academyʼs official website, zeneakademia.hu says.

Karita Mattila (Image by zeneakademia.hu)

Selected as the most important soprano of our time by BBC Music, Mattila performs a thematic concert on life and death, loyalty and infidelity. The nightʼs pieces feature works by Haydn, Beethoven, Schumann, Wagner, and R. Strauss.

The Finnish performer also won two Grammy Awards, in 1998 and 2004, respectively.

The concert is staged on December 13, at 7:30 p.m., according to the academyʼs website.