Lakeside Balaton Sound festival announces final program

BBJ

Internationally-known lakeside festival Balaton Sound has announced its finalized program, offering 20 venues with more than 300 programs, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The lineup of Balaton Sound includes Armin Van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, KSHMR, Kygo, Hardwell, Tiësto,, G-Eazy, Galantis, Jason Derulo, Robin Schulz, Marshmello, Don Diablo, Krewella, Headhunterz, Zedd and Cheat Codes, just to mention a few.

The Jäger Arena venue will feature Yellow Claw, Mija, Eptic, Sigma, The Bloody Beetroots, Carnage, Nod One’s Head, Dua Lipa, Netsky, Zeds Dead, Section Boyz, Example & Dj Wire, Troyboi and Hucci.

The Party Arena, one of the core venues according to organizers, will welcome StadiumX, Nicky Romero, Corey James, Raiden, Florian Picasso, Observer x Flip Capella, Blasterjaxx, Timmy Trumpet, Shaun Frank, Juicy M, Showtek, R3HAB, Oxia, Nicole Moudaber, Dave Clarke, Amerigo Provenzano, Ravitez, D.O.D, Afrojack, and Kidda.

The Heineken Beach, decorated with a huge pyramid, will host Max Cooper, Flavio Folco, Dubfire, Joseph Capriati, Jan Blomqvist, John Digweed, Mark Reeve, Kungs, Jamie Jones, Art Department, Eelke Kleijn, Erick Morillo, Martin Kremser, Hot Since 82 and Sasha.

The Sound & Bass Stage Powered by Bladerunnaz will feature – among many others – Hypoxia, Redpill, TC, Murdock, Dj Guv, Disaszt, Loadstar, Turno, Emperor and Noisia.

A new program element, small street theaters, will also be present at Balaton Sound from this year. The Bloco de Budapest Brazil Show, Compagnie Planete Vapeur, Oakleaf Stelzenkunst, and Spark! will be this year’s guests.

The Elrow Stage will definitely become party central for the festival with impressive decorations that will be built on a pier in the Lake itself. Just on the opposite side of the Main Stage, the psychedelic theme of the Elrow party will bring a "crazy vibe to the beach party" featuring great DJs such as Henry Saiz, Edu Imbernon, CatzN’Dogs, Anja Schneider, Toni Varga, De La Swing, Eddy M, Mario Biani and Bastian Bux.

Visitors can party also on the lake itself. Exclusive boat parties will leave every day in the afternoon, with top DJs such as Sasha, Jan Blomqvist, Max Cooper, Art Department and Eelke Klejn providing the soundtracks.