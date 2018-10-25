KKI to discuss ʼThe Trump Administrationʼs Foreign Policyʼ

Bence Gaál

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will host a round-table discussion entitled "The Trump Administrationʼs Foreign Policy" on Monday, October 29, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

(Photo by JStone / Shutterstock.com)

Participants in the discussion will include ELTE BTK Professor Tamás Magyarics; Péter Siklósi, defense counsellor of the Permanent Delegation of Hungary to NATO; and KKI Director Márton Ugrósdy. The talk will be moderated by KKI leading researcher Gergely Varga.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on October 29, at KKI (1016 Budapest, Bérc utca 13-15). The discussion will be held in Hungarian. The event is open to the public, but prior registration is mandatory.