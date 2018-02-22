KKI event to focus on national identity within the EU

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI), in cooperation with the State Secretariat for European Union Affairs of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, will hold a round-table discussion on March 7 on the subject of national identity within the EU.

The event - entitled "Stronger Together: Mapping the New Path for the European Union. National Identity in Europe Today" - will feature a round-table discussion with Ludger Kühnhardt, director of the Center for European Integration Studies in Germany, Attila Károly Molnár, a professor at Hungaryʼs Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), and João Pereira Coutinho, a professor at the Catholic University of Portugal, moderated by Diána Szőke, senior analyst at the KKI.

The round table will be held at 2 p.m. at the KKI building (Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest 1016). The discussion will be in English, and the event is public, but prior registration is required by no later than March 6 at the instituteʼs website (KKI.hu).