KKI event: Scenarios for Brazil after elections

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will held a roundtable discussion dubbed “Scenarios for Brazil After the Elections” featuring Research fellow of Institute of World Economics, Center for Economic and Regional Studies, Judit Ricz; PhD-student of Central European University, Pedro Perfeito Da Silva; and deputy director of the KKI, Sándor Gyula Nagy.

(Illustration by elnavegante/Shutterstock.com)

The discussion will be moderated by KKI research fellow Barnabás Szabó.

The event will take place on November 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Institute (1016 Budapest, Bérc Street 13-15.) in English. Entrance is free but prior registration is necessary at the KKI website.

The Brazilian general election was held on October 7, with the second round between Social Liberal Party candidate Jair Bolsonaro and Workersʼ Party candidate Fernando Haddad to be held on October 28.