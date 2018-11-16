KKI announces event on Europe’s coherency

BBJ

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) will host a discussion called "15 years since the Fifth Enlargement – how coherent is Europe?", according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The special guest is Matti Maasikas, Undersecretary of European Affairs, Estonia. Deputy State Secretary for EU Coordination Pál Péter Schmitt will also be present.

The event will run from 3 p.m. on November 22 at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (13-15 Bérc utca, Budapest 1016). It is public, but registration is required at the KKI website. The deadline for registration is November 21. The discussion will be held in English.