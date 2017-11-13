JVSZ conference looks at outsourcing for SMEs

Robin Marshall

The Joint Venture Association (JVSZ) is organizing an outsourcing seminar for SMEs on November 20 at the CIB Bank HQ in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Run by the JVSZʼs Capital Export Committee, the afternoon conference is title "Is outsourcing the exclusive tool and competitive advantage of large multinationals only?"

The organizers pose the question: "Is outsourcing indeed only available for multinationals, or could Hungarian small and medium-sized companies also benefit from this?"

The organizers go on to say: "Hungary itself is a preferred country within the European Union when potential outsource destinations are listed; however, the global champion is India with a long-standing professional outsource industry, where Hungarians could even consider outsourcing certain processes. What is their success based on? How can we cooperate successfully with them?"

The conference aims to look at the pros and cons, advantages, opportunities, and obstacles.

The special guest is the CEO and founder of Megasoft Solutions India, a company with more than 20 years of successful expertise in outsourcing payroll, accounting, finance, compliance and human resources systems for global clientele.

The event runs from 3-6 p.m. at the CIB Bank offices at Petrezselyem utca 2-8 in District II. Entry is free, and the language is English.

To register, e-mail to event@jointventure.hu with your name, company and position by Thursday (November 16) at the latest.