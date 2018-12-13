Jazz-rock legend John Scofield plays Budapest in May

Bence Gaál

Legendary U.S. jazz-rock fusion guitarist John Scofield will perform at the Budapest Jazz Club on May 3, 2019, according to the club’s official website, bjc.hu.

John Scofield (photo by wjarek / Shutterstock.com)

The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist will visit Budapest on a tour to promote his "Combo 66" album, which he recorded to commemorate his 66th birthday.

Over the course of his career, Scofield has played together with jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, and Pat Metheny, as well as avant-jazz-funk outfit Medeski Martin & Wood, with whom he performed in Budapest in 2014.

Scofield’s current four-piece band will include Gerald Clayton on piano and organ, Vicente Archer on bass, and Bill Stewart on drums.

Tickets are available through Ticketmasterʼs system, following this link.