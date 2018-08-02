Jason Derulo plays Budapest Park on Sunday

One of the worldʼs most popular pop and R&B artists, Jason Derulo, is to perform for the first time in Hungary on Sunday (August 5).

Above: Jason Derulo (photo: Brandon Almengo)



American singer and dancer Jason Derulo started public performances at the age of five, and by age eight he was already writing his own songs. At 16 he was writing songs for P. Diddy, Pitbull and Sean Kingston.

His hits include "In My Head", "Want To Want Me", "If I’m Lucky", "Donʼt Wanna Go Home", "Cheyenne", "Talk Dirty" and "Swalla". His latest song, "Colors" was the official anthem of the 2018 FIFA soccer world cup.

The Derulo concert starts at 6 p.m. on August 5 at Budapest Park (Soroksári út 60, H-1095). Viktor Király and his band are the support act that will warm up the audience. Video is available here. The venue is described as the newest and largest open-air club/concert venue in the capital, and opened in 2012. Some tickets are still available, according to the Budapest Park website.