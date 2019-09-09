ITU Telecom World 2019 opens in Budapest

MTI – Econews

ITU Telecom World 2019, a global platform for high-level debate, networking, innovation showcasing and knowledge-sharing across the ICT community, featuring major ICT industry players, tech SMEs, countries and organizations, opened in Budapest on Monday.

Houlin Zhao, secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for issues that concern information and communication technologies, said at the opening at Budapestʼs Hungexpo fair grounds that the conference is an opportunity to reduce the digital divide.

In remarks at the expo opening, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged the European Union to wind up its debates over the digital economy and take unified action.

"Hungary is already a digital economy in the heart of Europe: here the future has started, and we trust that Europe will shift its momentum in this direction, too," he added.

ITU Telecom World 2019 runs until Thursday, September 12. More information can be found on its website here.