Italian chamber to host GDPR workshop

BBJ

The Italian Chamber of Commerce for Hungary (CCIU) will be holding a workshop on the EUʼs General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) next Tuesday (March 6), entitled "GDPR Rules: Processing of Personal Data." The workshop, which will take place at the Italian Cultural Institute (1088 Budapest, Brody Sandor utca 8), will also be streamed live.

Registration begins at 8.30 a.m., after which Marcello Colaianni (life, business and career coach) will give a presentation entitled "GDPR - not a cost, but an opportunity for companies." Stefania Lepore and Márton Domonkos (from law firm CMS Hungary) will reveal "How to comply with the GDPR regulation in three months," while Kristina Bárányos and Thomas Land (Vodafone) will discuss "The legal and practical implementation of GDPR."

A Q&A session will be followed by coffee and networking. The languages of the event will be Italian and Hungarian. Attendance (either in person or via live streaming) will cost members HUF 3,000 + VAT, or HUF 5,000 + VAT for non-members. For more information, e-mail eventi@cciu.com.