Italian Chamber of Commerce hosts workshop in Nagykanizsa

Bence Gaál

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary will organize its "From Made in Italy to Made with Italy" workshop in Nagykanizsa on November 6, aimed at businesses wanting to develop links with Italy, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The workshop is organized within the framework of "Italian Business Day," organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in Budapest, the Italian Trade Agency, the Municipality of Nagykanizsa, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Nagykanizsa.

The workshopʼs aim is to provide support for companies that would like to be involved in developing commercial relations between Italy and Hungary. Participation is free of charge.

Presentations will be held in Italian, with a Hungarian interpreter provided. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Further information is available on the chamberʼs website (in Italian and Hungarian).