International Networking Week starts March 6

BBJ

Small and medium-sized enterprises are seen as the catalysts of the economy, and networking plays an essential role in helping such businesses generate revenue for each other. The International Networking Week next month aims at further expanding this area.

International Networking Week starts on March 6 in Budapest and will continue in other Hungarian cities. Organized by BNI Hungary, the local chapter of the American franchise that claims to be the worldʼs leading "referral organization," speakers at the event will include András Avidor, director of BNI Hungary, Gábor Bruck, president of Sawyer Miller Group, and Gábor Wolf, founder of Marketing Commando, among other specialists.

For more information and registration visit the website (in Hungarian) of International Networking Week.