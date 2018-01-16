International logistics conference focuses on IT solutions

BBJ

The Association of Hungarian Logistics Service Centers (MLSZKSZ) will hold its International Transport Logistics Conference at the end of this month in Herceghalom, Pest County, a few kilometers west of Budapest.

Participants at the conference, to be held on January 25-26 at the Abacus Business & Wellness Hotel in Herceghalom, will present best practices in technology and ICT solutions, as well as international trends that help increase competitiveness of logistics companies.

Speakers will include representatives of the Ministry for National Economy, the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV), universities and private companies.

The deadline for registration is January 22. Details of the program, prices and registration are available here (in Hungarian).