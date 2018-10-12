Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade presents Angola event

The Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade will host an event called "The role of Angola in crisis prevention, resolution and peacekeeping in Africa", presented by Amaral da Silva Lala, assistant professor of Higher Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of External Relations of the Republic of Angola next Wednesday (October 17).

(Photo by Aleks_Shutter/Shutterstock.com)

The event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (13-15 Bérc utca, Budapest 1016). Participation is free, but registration is required at the Institute’s website by 3 p.m on October 16.