Ian Anderson from Jethro Tull to play the Congress Center

BBJ

Ian Anderson, founder of British rock band Jethro Tull, will tour again, with a stop in Budapest on January 19, at the Budapest Congress Center, the according to the eventʼs Facebook page.

Ian Anderson (Photo by Michalakis Ppalis / Shutterstock.com)

Anderson, singer of the band, formed in 1967, brings the biggest hits of the past 50 years to Hungary. Best known for his work as the lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist, Anderson plays several other musical instruments, including keyboards, bass guitar, bouzouki, balalaika, flute, saxophone, harmonica, and a variety of whistles.