Hungexpo hosts AMTS car show from Friday

BBJ

The countdown has started for this yearʼs edition of the Automobile and Tuning Show (AMTS) in Budapest. The prestigious car expo and fair will be held from March 23 to 25 at the Hungexpo fair grounds.

The official opening of AMTS, one of the biggest car shows in the Central Europe region, will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday March 23, at the G pavilion of Hungexpo. The event will feature more than 1,000 unique vehicles of the international scene, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

Five pavilions will host 10 themes, all with separate events, ending with the Show and Shine Awards, presenting a total of 80 prizes to both professional exhibitors and amateur guests. Visitors will be able to explore the world of off-road driving and an exhibition of special trucks transformed and built by Hungarians.

A special pavilion will be dedicated to old timers, American cars and Hot Rods. For a detailed program and tickets, visit the AMTS site.